Coronavirus - Australia will be receiving 25m doses of Moderna vaccine doses

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt with the announcement 

  • to take delivery of the first of 25 million Moderna doses
  • will begin arriving between July and September
  • says the mRNA vaccine will play a key role in the nation's booster strategy against virus variants

AZ is the widely used vaccine at present in Australia, vaccinations are currently open to those 50+ years only.

Alternatives to AZ will be used for those under 50 due to the apparent risks. 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose