Coronavirus - Australian banks will defer small business loan repayments for six months

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This new package will apply to more than $100 billion of existing small business loans

  • it will go to any small business struggling as a result of Covid-19
  • $8 billion commitment


Also, National Australia Bank:
  • cut variable rates on loans to small business by 100bps
  • no change to variable home mortgage rates but some fixed rate reductions 

