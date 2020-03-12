Coronavirus - Australian F1 Grand Prix has been cancelled

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Melbourne Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled by organisers 

Earlier the local state government had banned spectators from attending:
The race has now been called off. All other activity associated with the GP site (supporting races and events) have also been cancelled. 

