Coronavirus - Australian internal border control hardens further

NSW has seen a record-high new case count today and no end in sight to the spread.

The state leader says to prepare for higher numbers in the days ahead.





On the other side of the country, Western Australia has tightened its border control with NSW. As of August 17:

NSW is to be designated under the new high-risk traveller permit

will require arrivals to WA to show proof of a negative test 72 hours prior to departure; proof of one vaccine where eligible, and 14-days of mandatory hotel quarantine

A further slowing of interstate moving is not bullish for the Australian economy.





National Cabinet are meeting today. Its difficult to see much near term good news coming out of it, there may well be more tightening of restrictions targeting NSW as the state struggles to rein in its spread of infections.



