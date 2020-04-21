Coronavirus - Australian PM Morrison eases lock down restrictions a touch

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australia has flattened the curve with it shut-in restrictions

Prime Minister Morrison has given a green light to elective surgery, which had been banned.
  • 25% of elective surgeries to re-start.
This is hardly going to make too much of a difference to the economy , but if its indicative of further easings to come tis a positive.

  • Morrison says he wants community transmission rate under 1% for easing

Australia has flattened the curve with it shut-in restrictions



See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose