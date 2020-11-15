Coronavirus - Australian state border reclosed after hotspot flare-up

South Australia registered 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Neighbour Northern Territory has declared the state a hotspot and closed the border:

NT says "alarming developments in South Australia"

Arrivals to the NT from South Australia will either have to spend 2 weeks in supervised quarantine or return to South Australia Not a good development, the thing to watch for will be similar moves from other states in Australia later today. And its a lesson in how quickly the situation can change.





UPDATE:

Tasmania also reinstating restrictions for people who arrive from South Australia

self-isolate for 2 weeks

South Australians who arrived in Tassie since Monday Nov 9 told to immediately self-isolate







