Coronavirus - Australian state border reclosed after hotspot flare-up

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

South Australia registered 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Neighbour Northern Territory has declared the state a hotspot and closed the border:
  • NT says "alarming developments in South Australia"
  • Arrivals to the NT from South Australia will either have to spend 2 weeks in supervised quarantine or return to South Australia
Not a good development, the thing to watch for will be similar moves from other states in Australia later today. And its a lesson in how quickly the situation can change. 

UPDATE:
Tasmania also reinstating restrictions for people who arrive from South Australia
  • self-isolate for 2 weeks
  • South Australians who arrived in Tassie since Monday Nov 9 told to immediately self-isolate

South Australia registered 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose