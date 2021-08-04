Coronavirus - Australian state of Queensland reports another 16 new cases today

The lockdown in the south east area of the state was extended to Sunday and if these numbers continue it'll be extended again.

There has also been a case reported in the far north of the State (I posted on this yesterday, its not an additional case). This case, in Cairns, is a Delta variant.





SE Queensland boxed (approximation), arrow points to Cairns ... a huge distance from SE Qld. There is no scale on the map, but a direct drive Cairns to Brisbane is around 1000 miles.









I've said this many times for the benefit of people not in Australia or New Zealand, while the numbers in the outbreak here are relatively small on a global scale the tolerance of authorities for outbreaks is very, very low, and in some states here its zero.



