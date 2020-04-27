Coronavirus - Australia's biggest (population) state has announced a small easing in restrictions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australia has made substantial progress on flattening the COVID-19 curve

Australia has made substantial progress on flattening the COVID-19 curve
New South Wales state Premier:
  • two adults allowed to make a visit to someone in a home from Friday (May 1)
  • "Two adults will be able to go and visit anybody else in their home on the basis of care, on the basis of reducing socialisation and everybody's mental health
  • If you have younger children, you will be able to bring them with you on the visit and they will not count towards the "two adults" total."

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose