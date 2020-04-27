Coronavirus - Australia's biggest (population) state has announced a small easing in restrictions

Subscription Confirmed!
NASDAQ index closes above its 100 day moving average for the 1st time since March 4
EURUSD going out between hourly moving averages
Crude oil futures trade below 100 and 200 hour moving averages
Gold not having a good day, but holds above MA support
AUDUSD continues to waffle above early April highs
Forex Orders
Central Banks
HKD - HK 'central bank' ramps up its defence of the band
Fed expands scope and duration of Municipal Liquidity Facility
New Zealand - Westpac expect the RBNZ will cut the cash rate to -0.5% late 2020
BOJ's Kuroda: Yen has been stable relative to the dollar
BOJ's Kuroda: Will not rule out lower rates from future policy options