Coronavirus - Australia's largest population state has hit 70% first dose vaccine target

The number of new daily cases continues to rise quickly, 1431 reported today.

979 COVID-19 cases in hospital

160 people in intensive care (127 of those in ICU are not vaccinated)

63 of whom require ventilation

---





The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 7,223,164,







An easing of restrictions has been announced. The one hour limit on out of home exercise in local government areas of concern has been removed.





NSW Premier says the next two weeks are expected to see cases still rising, to be the peak.



