Coronavirus - Australia's second-largest state, Victoria, sent into a 7-day lockdown

The whole of the state, not just capital city Melbourne (Australia's 2nd largest city  by population) to enter lockdown.

  • this is lockup number 4 for Melbourne 
  • from 11.59pm local time today
5 reasons to leave home in Victoria.
  • Food and Supplies
  • Authorised Work
  • Care and Caregiving
  • Exercise (for up to 2 hours and with 1 other person)
  • Getting vaccinated.
5km travel limit. 

Victorian authorities have shown themselves once again to be the most incompetent in Australia at managing outbreaks. Federal authorities have a lot to answer for also. Acting premier of the state James Merlino firmly placing the lockdown at the feet of the federal government: 
  • "there's only one  path to defeating this pandemic ... the successful rollout of the Commonwealth's vaccine program, and an alternative to hotel quarantine"


Nore that coronavirus-related Federal government job/wage support has ceased. No safety net this time around for impacted workers (i.e. no pay).
  • note also that the vaccination rollout in Australia is at a snail's pace, one of the slowest in the developed world. 

Service industries will once again bear the brunt of the economic costs ... business owners and employees. 

