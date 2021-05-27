Coronavirus - Australia's second-largest state, Victoria, sent into a 7-day lockdown

The whole of the state, not just capital city Melbourne (Australia's 2nd largest city by population) to enter lockdown.

this is lockup number 4 for Melbourne

from 11.59pm local time today 5 reasons to leave home in Victoria.

Food and Supplies

Authorised Work

Care and Caregiving

Exercise (for up to 2 hours and with 1 other person)

Getting vaccinated.

5km travel limit.





Victorian authorities have shown themselves once again to be the most incompetent in Australia at managing outbreaks. Federal authorities have a lot to answer for also. Acting premier of the state James Merlino firmly placing the lockdown at the feet of the federal government:

"there's only one path to defeating this pandemic ... the successful rollout of the Commonwealth's vaccine program, and an alternative to hotel quarantine"









Nore that coronavirus-related Federal government job/wage support has ceased. No safety net this time around for impacted workers (i.e. no pay).

note also that the vaccination rollout in Australia is at a snail's pace, one of the slowest in the developed world.





Service industries will once again bear the brunt of the economic costs ... business owners and employees.



