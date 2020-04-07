Coronavirus - "Boris Johnson is extremely sick"

This is a piece from Sky with an opinion from Derek Hill, professor of medical imaging at University College London

Even without reading it its obvious Johnson is very ill indeed, no-one in an intensive care unit is well.





Hill says:

"One of the features of COVID-19 in all countries seems to be that many more men become seriously ill than women - especially in the over 40 age group.

"Also, we know that people under about 60 seem to have a higher chance of making a recovery from critical illness with COVID-19 than older people.

"But there is no doubt this turn of events means Boris Johnson is extremely sick."



Johnson is 55.





He was admitted to hospital on Sunday UK time and transferred to its ICU on Monday.

Dominic Raab has taken the helm while Johnson is in hospital.





---

Its going on towards 4am in London, we should get updated news on Johnson's health from about dawn in the UK.