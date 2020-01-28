Coronavirus: British nationals returning from Wuhan to be quarantined for two weeks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

All 1,500 people who have flown in from Wuhan since mid-January will be asked to remain in isolation for at least a fortnight reports the UK Telegraph (link may be gated) 

Wuhexit? 

Health officials are now attempting to track cases to make sure they stay in their homes
  • But it is understood that they only have contact details for one in 10 cases who arrived on such flights.
Another 200 British nationals stranded in Wuhan. 

