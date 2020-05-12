Coronavirus budget blowouts - UK edition: 337bn GBP deficit (vs. 55 expected)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The UK Telegraph report the country is on course for a 337 billion GBP budget deficit

  • against the 55bn that was forecast in the budget.
Tele citing a government forecast document that they have sighted.

I keep posting these sorts of items on how government responses to the cov1 COVID-19 outbreak are impacting on the economy - the point is not only to highlight the impact on, in this example, the UK, but this sort of impact will be the case all over the globe. 

The UK Telegraph report the country is on course for a 337 billion GBP budget deficit

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose