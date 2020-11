US COVID-19 news- Governor Newsom has issued a statewide curfew

curfew will affect 41 of the state's 58 counties --approx 94% of the population of the state

from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

starting Saturday.

All non-essential work, movement and gatherings will have to stop in all purple tier counties.





---

Scene from the other side of the Pacific during Melbourne's lockdown, which also included a curfew:









Curfew is being called a "limited Stay at Home Order"