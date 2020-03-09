Coronavirus can linger in the air for at least 30 minutes and travel up to 4.5 metres

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A report from the South China Morning Post on research findings. 

  • from a group of official researchers from Hunan province investigating a cluster case
In brief:
  • The coronavirus that causes Covid-19 can linger in the air for at least 30 minutes
  • can travel up to 4.5 metres - further than the "safe distance" advised by health authorities around the world
  • it can last for days on surfaces where respiratory droplets land (depends on factors such as temperature and the type of surface - it can survive for two to three days on glass, fabric, metal, plastic or paper)
Here is the link, a health announcement rather than anything directly to do with markets. Stay healthy folks.

