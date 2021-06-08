Coronavirus - Canada is set to loosen its quarantine rules for vaccinated travellers

Canada is getting on well with its vaccination program (for first shots at least) 

Which may allow better reopening of the CAD - US border.

Added:
  • PM Trudeau is preparing to ease Canada's border restrictions
  • for travelers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19
  • Bloomberg cite "according to people familiar with the discussions"

CAD is adding on a few tics. 



