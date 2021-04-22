Coronavirus - Canada will ban passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days

The ban is set to begin this evening CAD time, Thursday 22 April 2021 

Info via Canadian media (CBC News).

  • will ban all direct flights to Canada from India and Pakistan beginning today at 5 pm ET 
  • that's 2100GMT
  • for the next 30 days

New Zealand banned arrivals from India last week, UAE just now:

Three is an out of control surge in cases in India  - scenes of hospitals and funerals from the country are horrific. Given the tragedy unfolding its a bit gross to mention the economic impact, but it needs to be noted - oil demand is seen lower with the impact, and given the planet is in this together there will be a wider toll on economic growth. 

