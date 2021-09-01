Coronavirus - 1116 new daily COVID-19 cases for Sydney / NSW (Australia's largest population city and state)

The state of New South Wales and capital city Sydney are the epicentre of the current delta wave in Australia.

390, 466, 415, 478, 452, 633, 681, 644, 825, 830, 818, 753, 919, 1029, 882, 1026, 1218, 1290, 1164 and today's 1116 Hospitalisations up 46 overnight to 917. 150 are in ICU (+7) (127 of these were not vaccinated)

66 are on a ventilator (+8) In more encouraging news from the state: NSW Health administered 47,704 COVID-19 vaccines in the 24 hours to 8pm last night,

total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 6,977,454 (rough split is 4.47m 1st doses and 2.43m fully vaccinated with 2 doses) From Victoria earlier today, The last few of weeks in NSW:

Coronavirus - confirmed surge in new cases today for 2nd largest population state Victoria ... 120 new locally transmitted cases, comes after a run in the 70s.

(Vic is Australia's 2nd largest population state with Australia's 2nd city, Melbourne).







Governments in Australia are backing away from their up-to-recently, 'covid-zero policy and now looking at getting high vaccination rates as a way out of roller coaster lockdowns. End of year is probably a reasonable target for 80% or so (perhaps late Nov, early Dec or even earlier with some luck).





NSW leader Gladys Berejiklian

