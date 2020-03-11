Coronavirus cases in Spain are soaring

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The numbers have shot higher

Parts of Spain sound like they will be quickly overrun by coronavirus cases. Madrid closed schools yesterday after an initial jump in cases and the numbers continue to rise.

On Friday, the number was at 359, then 447 Saturday, to 643 on Monday, 1204 yesterday and 2188 today.

