Coronavirus cases jump over the weekend

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Scanning across the headlines, this is not comprehensive just indicative:

  • WHO says 1739 new cases of the infection confirmed over the past 24 hours, total 87,137 globally
  • Italy total +500 to 1694
  • France total 130
  • UK embassy in Tehran is evacuating some due to the virus outbreak
  • UK total now to 36 (13 new cases confirmed on Sunday), UK PM Johnson says he expects more cases in the UK
Unfortunately there will be more to come on this subject in the hours ahead



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose