Coronavirus cases jump over the weekend

Scanning across the headlines, this is not comprehensive just indicative:

WHO says 1739 new cases of the infection confirmed over the past 24 hours, total 87,137 globally

Italy total +500 to 1694

France total 130

UK embassy in Tehran is evacuating some due to the virus outbreak

UK total now to 36 (13 new cases confirmed on Sunday), UK PM Johnson says he expects more cases in the UK

Unfortunately there will be more to come on this subject in the hours ahead











