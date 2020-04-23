Coronavirus - China economy re-opening is still quite slow

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

These are subway rides in Beijing and Shanghai


These are subway rides in Beijing and Shanghai
I'm not sure where these are from. And also note there is no time scale marked on the horizontal axis - I'm assuming this is recent data but … just a caution. 

The latest batch of PMIs (for April) will be published for China next week (official POMIs on 30th April) - this sort of data above suggests maybe improvement will be slow. 
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose