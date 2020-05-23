Coronavirus - China 'potent' COVID-19 treatment will likely be ready before a vaccine

There are numerous reports on treatments and vaccines hitting the news each day.

Some are more reliable than others, so do beware.

FWIW, an item from China's Global Times, ICYMI, on a Chinese research team working on unsheathing neutralizing antibodies
  • these will likely be a base for a "potent COVID-19 treatment that would hopefully be available as early as this winter"
  • has successfully identified multiple highly potent neutralizing antibodies against the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2
  • a drug based on the work would hopefully be able to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, in case the vaccine isn't available soon
  • team's research was published on last Sunday
  • expects the antibodies to undergo clinical trials in July. "If the outbreak resurges this winter, hopefully our medicine is already available in the market."

