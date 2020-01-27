Coronavirus - China railway traffic, passenger flights on the first day of lunar new year down big time y/y

FT with the stats snippet:

China railway traffic and passenger flights on Saturday, the first day of lunar new year, both fell about 42% compared with the same day last year



And:

China's leaders are bracing for a blow to first-quarter economic growth

coronavirus weighs on consumption, travel and manufacturing,

financial capital Shanghai has ordered companies not to reopen until February 10

manufacturing hub of Suzhou has postponed the return to work of millions of migrant labourers for up to a week





---

ps. Briefing from China coming up in the hours ahead.















