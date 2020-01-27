Coronavirus - China railway traffic, passenger flights on the first day of lunar new year down big time y/y

FT with the stats snippet: 

  • China railway traffic and passenger flights on Saturday, the first day of lunar new year, both fell about 42% compared with the same day last year
And:
  • China's leaders are bracing for a blow to first-quarter economic growth
  • coronavirus weighs on consumption, travel and manufacturing,
  • financial capital Shanghai has ordered companies not to reopen until February 10
  • manufacturing hub of Suzhou has postponed the return to work of millions of migrant labourers for up to a week

ps. Briefing from China coming up in the hours ahead. 

