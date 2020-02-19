Coronavirus - China's Global Times says "actual number of overall infections ... unknown"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Here is a piece ion China's GT on what is going in Wuhan, the centre of the virus outbreak:

  • Wuhan was still confronted with a severe situation with slow progress. 
  • The actual number of overall infections in the city where the virus originated in December 2019 remained unknown; the number of reported cases in the city accounting for a large portion of total infections in China. 
  • And despite over three weeks of city lockdown, the human-to-human transmission still continued and many patients could still not be treated in time, according to medical experts and observers.
  • It's time to sound horns for a full-scale mobilization of Wuhan people, 
Link here for more 

