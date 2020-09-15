Coronavirus - China's Global Times says vaccine could be taken as early as November

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

GT via tweet that "Chinese CDC chief biosafety expert" says the phase III clinical trial went very smoothly.

  • Ordinary Chinese could take the COVID19 vaccine as early as November or December

