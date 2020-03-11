Coronavirus - CME will close its Chicago trading floor at end-Friday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Floor will close indefinitely. Globex trade to continue.

  • CME group to close Chicago trading floor as a precaution
  • reopening of trading floor will be evaluated as more medical guidance on coronavirus becomes available
  • will close its Chicago trading floor as of close of business Friday, March 13, 2020, as a precaution to reduce large gatherings
  • no coronavirus cases have been reported on trading floor or in Chicago board of trade building
  • company's headquarters will remain open
  • all products will continue to trade on CME Globex as they do today. 
