More on NZ fin min coronavirus comments - "will have a serious impact on the New Zealand economy"

Overnight comments from the RBNZ are here:

Then, from the New Zealand finance minister today:
Reuters have a bit more up on Robertson's remarks now:
  • "This will have a serious impact on the New Zealand economy in the short term" 
  • "It is clear that there is an immediate impact on the tourism industry, particularly given there are now very few flights between China and New Zealand" 
It will get really ugly really quick in NZ. Chinese tourists are big spenders in the country and have gone from loads to zero. 

Robertson went on to promise a government policy response if needed. 

