Coronavirus confirmed cases at 4,193

People's Daily (state newspaper) citing the number, add fatalities at 106. 

Earlier report was a touch higher:
Here is the progression:
  • Jan 17: 41
  • Jan 19: 62
  • Jan 20: 201
  • Jan 21: 291
  • Jan 22: 440
  • Jan 24: 830
  • Jan 25: 1,287
  • Jan 26: 1,975
  • Jan 27: 2,744
  • Jan 28: 4,193
More via PD:

China:
  • 4,193 confirmed cases
  • 106 deaths
  • 58 people recovered
Overseas cases:
  •  Thailand: 8
  •  Japan: 4
  •  South Korea: 4
  •  U.S.: 5
  •  Vietnam: 2
  •  Singapore: 5
  •  Malaysia: 4
  •  Nepal: 1
  •  France: 3
  •  Australia: 5
  • Canada: 1
  • Germany: 1
  • Cambodia：1
