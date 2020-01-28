Coronavirus confirmed cases at 4,193

People's Daily (state newspaper) citing the number, add fatalities at 106.

Earlier report was a touch higher:

Here is the progression:



Jan 17: 41

Jan 19: 62

Jan 20: 201

Jan 21: 291

Jan 22: 440



Jan 24: 830



Jan 25: 1,287

Jan 26: 1,975

Jan 27: 2,744

Jan 28: 4,193

More via PD:





China:

4,193 confirmed cases



106 deaths

58 people recovered

Overseas cases:



Thailand: 8



Japan: 4



South Korea: 4



U.S.: 5



Vietnam: 2



Singapore: 5



Malaysia: 4



Nepal: 1



France: 3



Australia: 5



Canada: 1



Germany: 1



Cambodia：1













