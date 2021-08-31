Coronavirus - confirmed surge in new cases today for 2nd largest population state Victoria

120 new locally transmitted cases, comes after a run in the 70s.

64 are linked to existing cases.

Victoria is in a strict lockdown and it won't be seeing much in the way of easings any time soon. Premier Andrews will speak later in the day (local time) at a news conference where he has foreshadowed a 'roadmap' for some easing of restrictions. If there are any they'll be tinkering around the edges, maybe he'll throw a bone to the fully vaccinated or something.





Coming up later in the session is Q2 GDP, median expected is +0.5% q/q (or +0.4% depending on which survey you like). The economic damage will be evident in Q3 though, when lockdown jammed the brakes on hard. Q3 economic growth data will not be reported until November though, so for now ... we're livin' it!





Previews of the Q2 data:

Melbourne, Vic ... pretty empty:







