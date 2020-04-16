Coronavirus death toll by country - falling, plateauing

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A graphic snippet from the FT is encouragement that global cases and deaths are on the downslope (still higher but at a slowing pace).

While the numbers on the vertical scale are not corrected for population a look at how the slope for each country is performing is a better guide - acting early paid dividends. In absolute terms you can see the human death toll inflicted on the US from the three months spent in denial and delay. 

