Coronavirus death toll crosses 700,000: Reuters

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Numb to the numbers

Reuters is reporting a coronavirus milestone of 700,000 deaths.  

The daily death count is above and below 2000 of late. Admittedly the numbers are The most recent high from September 15 reached 2,586. The high watermark was 4490 back on January 12.

Numb to the numbers Brazil has the next highest death count near 600,000

