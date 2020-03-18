Coronavirus death toll in Lombardy region in Italy jumps 319

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Total deaths in region up to 1959 according to sources

The coronavirus death toll in the Lombardy region in Italy at jumped by 319 in the past 24 hours to 1959. This is according to sources. That's a gain of 19.4% from yesterday.
