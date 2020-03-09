Coronavirus death toll in worst affected Italian region climbs to 333 from 267 yesterday

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Lombardy region is the epicenter in Italy

The coronavirus death toll in Lombardy - considered the worst affected Italian region - has risen to 333 from 267 yesterday. A gain of 66.

ForexLive
