Coronavirus deaths in Texas hit a record high for the 3rd day running, 105 added to toll today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

And no good news on new cases, they have risen at +4.4%, above their 7 day moving average of 4%

As the pipeline of new cases is refilled like this, hospitalisations and deaths will follow.

  • death toll +105 today to 2,918
  • cases + 9,782 to 230,346 in Texas
  • hospitalisations +79 to record 9,689 (11the consecutive day of new highs for hospitalisations)

Trump is pressing to get schools reopened. Yep, he's coming for the kids now.



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose