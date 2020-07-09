Coronavirus deaths in Texas hit a record high for the 3rd day running, 105 added to toll today

And no good news on new cases, they have risen at +4.4%, above their 7 day moving average of 4%

As the pipeline of new cases is refilled like this, hospitalisations and deaths will follow.





death toll +105 today to 2,918

cases + 9,782 to 230,346 in Texas

hospitalisations +79 to record 9,689 (11the consecutive day of new highs for hospitalisations)





Trump is pressing to get schools reopened. Yep, he's coming for the kids now.











