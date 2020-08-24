Coronavirus - Fauci says rushing out a vaccine could jeopardize testing of others

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Anthony Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases:

  • "The one thing that you would not want to see with a vaccine is getting an EUA (emergency use authorization) before you have a signal of efficacy," Fauci told Reuters in a phone interview.
  • "One of the potential dangers if you prematurely let a vaccine out is that it would make it difficult, if not impossible, for the other vaccines to enroll people in their trial," Fauci said.


