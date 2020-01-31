Coronavirus fear weigh on yen crosses. Watch the fix.

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Yen crosses skid to the lows of the day

Equity markets are souring with yen crosses falling to the lows of the day and 10-year Treasury yields at the lowest since October.

As I highlighted earlier, you don't want to be long risk into the weekend because of the possibility the virus could spread. It was the same thing last Friday.

I expect this is heavy European selling ahead of the close.

Notably, USD/CNH (Chinese yuan) has risen back above 7, which is an inflection point for manufacturers.
Month-end factors also seem to be a big part of the trade at the moment with some big demand for EUR and GBP.

Watch out for a reversal after the London fix.
