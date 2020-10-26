Coronavirus - France is considering a full lockdown for three major cities (including Paris)

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Only a week until the big day! (RBA monetary policy meeting November 3 - preview)
-
EUR: Not entirely ruling out action at the ECB meeting on Thursday - MUFG
-
SNB: Overvalued Swiss franc can pose a problem for Swiss financial industry
-
Bundesbank: German economic recovery continuing at a much slower pace
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.6725