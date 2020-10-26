Coronavirus - France is considering a full lockdown for three major cities (including Paris)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

German press (Bild) with the report on Paris, Lyon and Marseille

Lockdown of the metro area of the three cities, would include:
  • 7 pm curfew
  • public transport shut down
  • closing non essential retail
German press (Bild) with the report on Paris, Lyon and Marseille




For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose