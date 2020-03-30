Coronavirus - Full lockdown in Moscow, four hours notice given

An ICYMI from Russia, announcement by the city's Mayor

  • Moscow lockdown from March 30
  • All residents forbidden from leaving their homes and their movement in the city would subject to special permits
  • exceptions for buying groceries, medicines, walking pets within 100 meters from home and disposing of litter
Four days ago President Putin said Russia had so far managed to control the spread of the disease
  • gave the country a week off work, not a lockdown like this from Moscow

