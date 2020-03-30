Coronavirus - Full lockdown in Moscow, four hours notice given

An ICYMI from Russia, announcement by the city's Mayor

Moscow lockdown from March 30

All residents forbidden from leaving their homes and their movement in the city would subject to special permits

exceptions for buying groceries, medicines, walking pets within 100 meters from home and disposing of litter

Four days ago President Putin said Russia had so far managed to control the spread of the disease

gave the country a week off work, not a lockdown like this from Moscow





