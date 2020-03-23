Coronavirus - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors emergency conference call scheduled for Monday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Teleconference

The G20 members:
  • Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union
Representing aound two-thirds of the world's population
  • around 85% of global GDP



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose