Coronavirus - Germany appears set to announce stricter lockdown measures on Monday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Deutsche Presse-Agentur says it has sighted a draft of the new meaures

Will include:

  • a widening of the mask mandate 
  • to reduce allowed contacts to two persons


