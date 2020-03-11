Coronavirus - Goldman Sachs cuts its Japanese share index target

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Goldman Sachs has cut its Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) from 1700 to 1600 (12 months time horizon)

TOPIX and Nkkei 225 are both indexes in Japan

TOPIX is a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index 
  • based on all the domestic common stocks listed on the TSE First Section
Plenty more here if you are interested

