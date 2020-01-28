Coronavirus - Guangdong has 42 new cases confirmed

Piecemeal updates still coming from China, this latest via State newspaper, People's Daily

Guangdong province is in southeast China, it borders Hong Kong and Macau. 

  • Zhejiang confirms 45 new cases (Zhejiang is a province in eastern China, just south of the city of Shanghai)


