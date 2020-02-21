Coronavirus has halted most China-Europe freight trains

Global Times report, citing transport companies:

  • The outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19) in China has halted most China-Europe export freight trains in February
  • some import freight trains operating as normal
  • Before Russia banned the entry of Chinese nationals in an effort to contain the virus' spread on Thursday, all direct trains to Russia departing from Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan Province, had been canceled. 

