Coronavirus ICYMI: 108 million people in Jilin province, China, back in lockdown

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China's northeast region province of Jilin is back under lockdown conditions due to a fresh outbreak of a COVID-19 cluster

Jilin province cities
  • trains and buses cut
  • schools shut
  • quarantine restrictions again on people in certain districts
The cluster numbers 34 infections so far (that is a dated number).

Expect this sort of news to continue as 'second wave' infections take hold around the globe. 

