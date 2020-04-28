Coronavirus - ICYMI: Japan will extend its entry ban to Russia and 13 other countries

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan is to prohibit entry to foreign travellers from a further 14 countries including Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

  • Announced yesterday by PM Abe. The strengthening of border controls is to help the country contain the spread of the coronavirus.
  • Ban to be  effective from Wednesday
  • anyone who has been to the countries within two weeks of their arrival in Japan will be turned away at the border
  • Japan will extend its suspension of visas issued to foreign travellers to the end of May
  • brings the total number of countries and regions covered by the entry ban to 87 (China, South Korea, the United States and all of Europe are all in earlier bans) 




See here for global coronavirus case data
