Coronavirus ICYMI - UK chief scientific adviser Vallance urges continued work from home

Comments come ahead of UK PM Boris Johnson's expected appearance on Friday which will include saying its time to get back the workplace.

The Prime Minister's press conference is scheduled for Friday evening

Johnsons wants a return towards normalcy to help the economy recover

last week Johnson signalled the change with "I think we should now say, well, 'Go back to work if you can.'"

UK chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, speaking to the Commons science and technology committee, said it was his view - and one shared by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) - that distancing measures were still important for containing the virus.

"Of the various distancing measures, working from home for many companies remains a perfectly good option because it's easy to do"

"absolutely no reason" to change the WFH guidance

Via UK press overnight.





"Dude …" "Dude …"