Virus impact likely to shave 0.1% to 0.2% off Eurozone and UK growth this year - S&P Global

S&P Global weighs in with their view on how the coronavirus will impact the euro area and UK economies





If their modelling and forecast is accurate, this suggests minimal impact from the coronavirus outbreak towards the Eurozone and UK economies. However, I would still say that it is too soon to quantify that impact just yet.







ForexLive

They could be right, but until we start to see actual data and how much this whole situation has impacted global supply chains, it is as good as a guessing game for now.

They say that the downside tilt is mainly due to lower exports and business investment as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.