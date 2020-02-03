Coronavirus impact on the Chinese economy is periodical and temporary - NDRC

China has been offering up reassurances to try and keep the calm in markets and also to prevent hysteria regarding the virus outbreak

  • Says China is confident of winning the battle against the virus and minimising the impact to the lowest possible level
These are remarks by Lian Weiliang, the deputy head of the NDRC. There were more remarks as posted by Eamonn earlier today here. This is all mostly aimed at trying to keep a calmer mood as Chinese markets are taken to the cleaners after returning from their break.
 
