Coronavirus - India's Serum institute to boost AstraZeneca vaccine output to 90m doses/month in June

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Current output is 65m

Info via a spokesperson for the firm to Reuters. 

Serum Institute of India is an Indian biotech and biopharmaceuticals firm. The world's largest vaccine manufacturer. 




