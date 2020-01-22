Coronavirus - infection among medical workers validate the people-to-people transmission

Global Times in China with this:

  • Confirmed cases of infection among medical workers validate the people-to-people transmission nature of this virus: National Health Commission official
IF there is any sugar coating on with this news its not coming from the folks at the Global Times. 


And, this from People's Daily, also not pulling punches:
- 440 cases confirmed, 9 dead
- Human-to-human, patient-to-medical staff transmission confirmed
- Community transmission at a certain scale confirmed
- Source of infection unknown
- Virus mutation possible
- Further spread of virus likely


